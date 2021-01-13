Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) versus Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Financial Comparison

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 14 8 0 2.36

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.37, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Computer Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $284.23 million 5.92 $52.85 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.28 -$947.60 million $1.47 16.34

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.79% 22.57% 14.94% Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78%

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Computer Services beats Change Healthcare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

