Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.62. 1,305,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,257,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth $434,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Compugen by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

