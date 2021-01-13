Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

