Comparing Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 1.04 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Northwest Natural $746.37 million 1.79 $61.74 million $2.19 19.93

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Northwest Natural 8.08% 7.17% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and Northwest Natural, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northwest Natural 1 3 1 0 2.00

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $0.45, suggesting a potential downside of 84.48%. Northwest Natural has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

