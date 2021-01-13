Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Down 7%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 839,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 793,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

ELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

