Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.
Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
