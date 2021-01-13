Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after purchasing an additional 204,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

