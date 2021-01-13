Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

CVGI stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,311. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

