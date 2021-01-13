Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 290,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.