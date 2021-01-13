Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 20,908,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

