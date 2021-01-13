ColossusXT Price Down 50.4% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $88.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,598,718,387 coins and its circulating supply is 12,557,676,560 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

