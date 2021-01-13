Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

NYSE CL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

