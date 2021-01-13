Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cohu were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cohu by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,301.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.