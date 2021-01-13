Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cohu were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cohu by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,301.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

COHU opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

