Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down to $620.00

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $620.00, but opened at $600.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $600.07, with a volume of 6,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £254.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 603.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

About Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

