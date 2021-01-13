Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

COHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lowered Coherent from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Coherent stock opened at $164.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $179.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

