Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Shares Up 0.6%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.77. 104,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 137,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

