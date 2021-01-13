Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CCOI opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

