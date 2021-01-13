Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDXS. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

CDXS stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Codexis by 330.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 59.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

