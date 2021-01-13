Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COCP. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of COCP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,518. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

