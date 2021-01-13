Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COCP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 25,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

