Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHEOF traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.35.
Cochlear Company Profile
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.