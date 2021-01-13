Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.35.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

