Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. 1,108,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,137. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

