Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,995,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,214 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

