Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.45. 5,349,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.