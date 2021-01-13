Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

RTX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,031,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

