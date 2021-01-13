Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $13.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,860.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.