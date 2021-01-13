Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,004 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $9.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,695,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. The company has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

