CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 63,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,864. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

