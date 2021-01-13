CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 2,580.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

