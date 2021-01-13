CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 2,580.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
