Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.
GLO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.92.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
