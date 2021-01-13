Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

GLO opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

