Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

