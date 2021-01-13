Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 3,070.0% in December

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 3,070.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

