Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.98 million to $118.40 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $423.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $423.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.04 million, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $579.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Cloudflare stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,120 shares of company stock worth $75,034,153 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $39,630,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

