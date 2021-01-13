CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Trading 99.5% Higher

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) traded up 99.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 151,410,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 156,039,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

CloudCommerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

CloudCommerce, Inc provides data driven solutions worldwide. Its solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. The company offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

