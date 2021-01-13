Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.