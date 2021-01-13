Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 114762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

