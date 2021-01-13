ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

