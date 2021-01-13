Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 9,982,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,966,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

