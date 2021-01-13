Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) Trading Down 1.1%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37). 1,248,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,539,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.31. The company has a market cap of £652.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47.

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

