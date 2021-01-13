City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.05 million, a P/E ratio of -961.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 302.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 150.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

