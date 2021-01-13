City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

City has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that City will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

