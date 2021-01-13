City Holding Co. Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,611.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

