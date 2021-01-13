City Holding Co. Sells 2,360 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 943,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

RSG opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

