City Holding Co. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

