City Holding Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.61.

Shares of ED stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

