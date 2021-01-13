City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

DVY stock opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

