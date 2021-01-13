City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.