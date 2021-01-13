City Holding Co. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. 4,568,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

