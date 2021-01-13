City Holding Co. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

