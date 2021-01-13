Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CZNC. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CZNC stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 22,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,459. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,651 shares of company stock worth $64,236 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

